Several Cars Broken Into Near San Francisco's Lafayette Park

By Mark Matthews

    NBC Bay Area/Mark Matthews
    Glass litters a San Francisco street after a string of car break-ins. (May 15, 2017)

    Several car owners in San Francisco are asking questions Monday after their cars were broken into.

    The windows of at least one dozen cars parked along city streets near Lafayette Park were smashed in during the apparent crime spree.

    The unfortunate scene is nothing new for neighbors. Car break-ins in San Francisco run rampant.

    Further information was not available.

