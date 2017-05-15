Several Cars Broken Into Near San Francisco's Lafayette Park

Glass litters a San Francisco street after a string of car break-ins. (May 15, 2017)

Several car owners in San Francisco are asking questions Monday after their cars were broken into.



The windows of at least one dozen cars parked along city streets near Lafayette Park were smashed in during the apparent crime spree.



The unfortunate scene is nothing new for neighbors. Car break-ins in San Francisco run rampant.

A dozen car windows smashed in one block around San Francisco's Lafayette Park. Neighbors call it a weekly occurrence pic.twitter.com/r67zjbNzfI

— Mark Matthews (@MarkMatthewsNBC) May 15, 2017

