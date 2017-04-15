Several Cars on Fire Send Black Smoke into Fremont Air

Several vehicles parked at an insurance auto auction lot in Fremont caught fire Saturday afternoon, sending a large plume of black smoke into the air.
The cars, which were parked closely together, were stashed at 7100 Stevenson Boulevard.
A number of firefighters dispatched to the scene immediately went car-to-car and doused the flames, which consumed roughly two dozen vehicles.
Further information was not available at the time.
