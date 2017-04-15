Several Cars on Fire Send Black Smoke into Fremont Air

Firefighters extinguish several cars on fire in Fremont. (April 15, 2017)

Several vehicles parked at an insurance auto auction lot in Fremont caught fire Saturday afternoon, sending a large plume of black smoke into the air.

The cars, which were parked closely together, were stashed at 7100 Stevenson Boulevard.

A number of firefighters dispatched to the scene immediately went car-to-car and doused the flames, which consumed roughly two dozen vehicles.

Further information was not available at the time.

Stay tuned for details.