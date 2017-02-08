Severe Weather Prompts School Closures in Marin County

A number of public and private schools in Marin County have decided to close their campuses Thursday due to severe weather and related safety concerns, according to a statement from the county superintendent of schools.

School officials are expecting severe rain and winds as well as a high tide during commuting hours. They're also concerned about landslides, flash floods and the potential for traffic gridlock.

College of Marin is closing their Kentfield and Indian Valley campuses.

The Bolinas-Stinson Union, Kentfield Union, Lagunitas, Larkspur-Corte Madera, Mill Valley, Nicasio, Reed Union, Ross, Ross Valley, Sausalito Marin City, Shoreline Unified and Tamalpais Union school districts will also have campuses closed.

A number of private and independent schools are also closing their doors due to weather, including the Marin Catholic High School, Marin Academy, San Domenico School, St. Anselm School, Marin Primary and Middle School, the Branson School, Cascade Canyon School, Marin Country Day School and GATE Academy.

County education officials said schools will notify parents and guardians of students about the campus closures.

"The schools that are closing are in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted by the storm and have made the decision in order to keep their students, staff and families as safe as possible," Mary Jane Burke, Marin County Superintendent of Schools, said in a statement.