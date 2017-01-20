Sewage seeped into the Mission Terrace neighborhood of San Francisco—again.

Resident Blane Bachelor told NBC Bay Area that for at least the third time in as many years, raw sewage and water have flooded into homes in the neighborhood. She lives on Rotteck Street. "It's 4:30 a.m. and the sewers are flooded again," she said in a Facebook post on a page called "Solutions Not Sandbags." "It's a nightmare."

The Department of Public works was called out to Cayuga Avenue on Friday, and helped with the persistent and smelly problem.

Another resident said that there have been as many as four sewage leaks, all documented with complaints and videos on the “Solutions Not Sandbags” Facebook page.

The neighbors are openly calling on San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee to fix the problem. His office wasn’t immediately available for comment.

San Francisco has been plagued with sewage problems elsewhere in the city. Leaking pipes in the aging Hall of Justice building have caused raw sewage within the building to flood the floors in the past. The most recent spill was in early January.