Sewage Seeps Into San Francisco Mission Terrace Neighborhood - Again | NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Flash Flood Warning Santa Clara, Sonoma
NBC_OTS_BAY1
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Sewage Seeps Into San Francisco Mission Terrace Neighborhood - Again

By Shawn Murphy and Pete Suratos

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Sewage in the Mission Terrace neighborhood of San Francisco. Jan. 20, 2017

    Sewage seeped into the Mission Terrace neighborhood of San Francisco—again.

    Resident Blane Bachelor told NBC Bay Area that for at least the third time in as many years, raw sewage and water have flooded into homes in the neighborhood. She lives on Rotteck Street. "It's 4:30 a.m. and the sewers are flooded again," she said in a Facebook post on a page called "Solutions Not Sandbags." "It's a nightmare."

    The Department of Public works was called out to Cayuga Avenue on Friday, and helped with the persistent and smelly problem.

    Another resident said that there have been as many as four sewage leaks, all documented with complaints and videos on the “Solutions Not Sandbags” Facebook page.

    The neighbors are openly calling on San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee to fix the problem. His office wasn’t immediately available for comment.

    San Francisco has been plagued with sewage problems elsewhere in the city. Leaking pipes in the aging Hall of Justice building have caused raw sewage within the building to flood the floors in the past. The most recent spill was in early January.

    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices