A female partygoer was allegedly the victim of sexual battery inside a San Jose State University fraternity house, according to police.

Police said the victim, who was not injured during the encounter, was attending a Saturday night party inside of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house when an unidentified man "unlawfully touched her."

A brother belonging to the fraternity, who wished to remain anonymous, told NBC Bay Area that the woman was dancing when the man touched her inappropriately. She reportedly pushed him away and punched him in the chest before the suspect took off from the scene.

Limited information regarding the suspect's identity or location was provided by police, but the anonymous source said the man was not a brother in the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.

A statement released by the fraternity indicated that the brothers "do not accept or condone such behavior and are sickened by events that transpired."

Authorities with the San Jose State's police department are investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the university's police force at 408-924-2222.