Sharks End Regular Season with Win Over Flames

SAN JOSE – Despite resting several of their regulars, the Sharks skated past the Calgary Flames in their regular season finale on Saturday at SAP Center, 3-1.

Joe Pavelski, Tomas Hertl, Joel Ward and Justin Braun all did not play for San Jose, which recalled several players from the AHL Barracuda for the game.

The Sharks opened up a 2-0 lead with a pair of second period scores. Chris Tierney factored in both.

At 4:38, Tierney got in front of the net to put in a centering feed from Jannik Hansen, who stormed into the zone and behind the net before setting up his centerman.

Later in the middle frame Tierney feathered a backhanded pass to Mikkel Boedker, who waited for goalie Brian Elliott to commit before flipping through his 10th of the season at 18:07.

Calgary got one back before the intermission. Aaron Dell robbed Michael Frolik with a brilliant pad save, but moments later Curtis Lazar converted his first goal in 37 games this season on a feed through the slot by Matthew Tkachuk at 19:54.

Danny O’Regan’s first career goal was added insurance in the third period. On a power play, Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s shot hit Dennis Wideman’s stick and then caught a piece of O’Regan’s at 11:25.

The Sharks took three consecutive minors in the first period – two by Micheal Haley – but Calgary did not convert, managing just three shots.

The Sharks finished the season with a 46-29-7 record for 99 points, including a 26-11-4 mark at home.

The Flames, locked into the second wild card position, will face Chicago in the first round.

Special teams

Calgary was 0-for-3 on the power play, while San Jose was 1-for-2.

In goal

Dell got a chance to start for the first time since allowing six goals on 29 shots on March 24 in Dallas. He made 26 saves.

Martin Jones ended up appearing in 65 games this season, the same number of games he played last season.

Elliott allowed two goals on 17 shots to take the loss. David Ridditch made his NHL debut in the third period, surrendering one goal on 10 shots.

Lineup

O’Regan was playing in his third career game, taking the place where Pavelski had been between Kevin Labanc and Melker Karlsson.

Barclay Goodrow registered his first point with an assist on Boedker’s goal. It was his third game this season.

Up next

The first round playoff schedule will likely be revealed on Sunday night, the final day of the NHL regular season.