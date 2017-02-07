Sharks Fall Apart in Third, Lose to Sabres in Overtime

The Sharks gave up three goals in the third and lost to the Sabres in overtime Tuesday night.

Evander Kane scored 1:05 into overtime and the Buffalo Sabres overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to defeat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Kane scored twice in the game, and the Sabres got three goals in a span of 3:28 to erase San Jose's 4-1 lead. Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and assist, while Kyle Okposo and Matt Moulson also scored for Buffalo.

Jack Eichel set up two goals, including Kane's game-winner. Driving up the right wing on a 2-on-1, Eichel slipped a pass through the middle that Kane snapped in before falling headfirst into the end boards. The Sabres rallied from a three-goal deficit to win for the first time since a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders on Dec. 27, 2014.

Joel Ward, Logan Couture, Joe Pavelski and Melker Karlsson scored for the Pacific Division-leading Sharks. Brent Burns had two assists.