Police Investigate Shooting Near Cal State East Bay Campus

Police work the scene of a possible shooting in Hayward that prompted a shelter-in-place order at a Cal State East Bay dorm Tuesday. (March 14, 2017)

Hayward police were investigating a shooting Tuesday involving Fremont police officers near the Cal State East Bay campus, according to Hayward police.

University police issued a shelter-in-place order for University Village early Tuesday evening after a shooting near the campus.

Hayward police said it was "investigating an incident" at the City View Apartments on Carlos Lee Boulevard and had two suspects in custody.

A third suspect remained at large and was believed to be armed and dangerous, according to Fremont police.

University spokeswoman Natalie Seulner said students and staff at the nearby student housing village on Carlos Lee Boulevard were being told to shelter-in-place, per campus police instructions, but she did not provide details.

Police added that they were searching for additional possible suspects, but students on campus were not at risk.