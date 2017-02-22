Thousands of people remained out of their homes late Wednesday, some staying with family and others in emergency shelters.

For some evacuees, the shock of losing everything is just setting in.

"It's awful," said Daisy Barraza, who was able to go back to her home Wednesday night. "All muddy. Everything is pretty much lost."

Barraza and her son, Eric, moved in with a cousin when the floodwaters moved in to their Nordale Avenue home.

Barraza, an instructional aide for 15 years in the McKinley School District, her family has been scattered due to the flooding.

Meanwhile, donations continued to pour in late Wednesday at emergency shelters for evacuees at Lick and Evergreen high schools.

