Shots Fired at Birthday Party in Pittsburg, Five Men Injured

Five people in Pittsburg were injured Saturday night when a man opened fire during a birthday party, police said.

Shots were fired just before 11 p.m. at a residence located on the 100 block of Madoline Street after a man was asked to leave the party, according to Pittsburg Police Department Cap. Raman.

The shooting suspect, who was identified as a 23-year-old Oakley resident, and the group of people he came to the party with did not take kindly to being booted from the house, according to Raman. A fight proceeded to break out before before the shooting suspect reached for a gun and opened fire.

In total, five adult men sustained gunshot wounds, Raman said. They were transported to nearby hospitals and listed in stable condition.

Partygoers managed to detain the shooting suspect until police arrived, Raman said. That's when the shooter was arrested and taken to county jail. He was charged with a number of felony counts, including assault with a deadly weapon.

An investigation into the shooting in ongoing, according to Raman. Several witnesses at the party were interviewed.