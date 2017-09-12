The scene of a shooting in downtown San Francisco. (Sept. 12, 2017)

A shooting and a car collision rattled nerves Tuesday morning near San Francisco’s bustling Union Square.

Gunfire erupted around 6:30 a.m. and a car, inside which the alleged shooting victim was traveling, sideswiped another vehicle, on the 700 block of O’Farrell Street, witnesses told NBC Bay Area.

John Mullen said he saw a car with its "front end and back end smashed." A woman was yelling, "He's shot, he's shot, he's shot," he recalled.

Another witness said the victim’s car ended up causing a crash with three other cars.

"They pulled out a gentleman" who "seemed unconscious," said Elliot Urbina. The man was taken to a hospital, but Urbina said he "couldn't tell what was going on."

Police cleared the vehicles around 9 a.m. and reopened the busy street.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time. No other injuries were reported.

No suspect information has been provided yet.

Further information was not available.

