Shooting Injures Man, Triggers Multi-Car Collision at San Francisco's Union Square - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Shooting Injures Man, Triggers Multi-Car Collision at San Francisco's Union Square

By Sharon Katsuda

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shooting Injures Man, Triggers Multi-Car Collision at San Francisco's Union Square
    NBC Bay Area
    The scene of a shooting in downtown San Francisco. (Sept. 12, 2017)

    A shooting and a car collision rattled nerves Tuesday morning near San Francisco’s bustling Union Square.

    Gunfire erupted around 6:30 a.m. and a car, inside which the alleged shooting victim was traveling, sideswiped another vehicle, on the 700 block of O’Farrell Street, witnesses told NBC Bay Area.

    John Mullen said he saw a car with its "front end and back end smashed." A woman was yelling, "He's shot, he's shot, he's shot," he recalled.

    Another witness said the victim’s car ended up causing a crash with three other cars.

    "They pulled out a gentleman" who "seemed unconscious," said Elliot Urbina. The man was taken to a hospital, but Urbina said he "couldn't tell what was going on."

    Police cleared the vehicles around 9 a.m. and reopened the busy street.

    The victim’s condition is not known at this time. No other injuries were reported.

    No suspect information has been provided yet.

    Further information was not available.

    Check back for updates. 

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices