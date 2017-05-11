Shooting investigation shuts down southbound Highway 101 in Healdsburg. (May 11, 2017)

Two men were hospitalized after a shooting on southbound Highway 101 near Healdsburg, California Highway Patrol officials said Thursday.

The shooting was reported just after 12 noon.

CHP spokesman Jonathan Sloat said the men were driving on the freeway in a white Honda when a suspect vehicle pulled alongside it and opened fire.

Both the driver and passenger in the Honda were struck by gunfire, Sloat said. Their conditions were not immediately known.



A full highway closure was in effect at the Dry Creek Road on-ramp to southbound Highway 101 at 12:54 p.m., according to the CHP. Lanes were expected to reopen just after 4 p.m.



No other information was immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

