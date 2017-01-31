Shooting in East San Jose Leaves One Man Dead: Police

A man was fatally shot in San Jose late Tuesday night, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 1900 block of Tully Road, near King Road, at about 9:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide and crime scene investigators were still at the scene late Tuesday night. Police have no known motive and haven't identified any suspects in the shooting.

Police were not releasing the victim's identity until the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office confirms it and notifies next of kin.

Further details were not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Todd Jennings or Detective Brian McDonald of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.