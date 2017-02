OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 06: An Oakland Police patrol car sits in front of the Oakland Police headquarters on December 6, 2012 in Oakland, California. Oakland City officials have come to an agreement to forfeit broad power over the Oakland Police Department to a court-appointed director to avoid federal takeover. The new compliance director would have the power to seek approval from a judge to fire the police chief. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Police in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

One person was shot and killed around 1:25 a.m. on the 4200 block of MacArthur Boulevard, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have not provided information about or arrested any suspects.