NBC Bay Area, File image

A shooting on eastbound state Highway 4 near Somersville Road on Friday night left a man with non-life threatening injuries, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP received a call of shots fired on the freeway at 9:34 p.m. Friday, but officers didn't locate a victim or any vehicles when they arrived on the scene.

California Highway Patrol officer Brandon Correia said a man and his girlfriend were driving eastbound on the freeway when a shot was fired at the victim's car, striking the driver once in his extremities. The woman was not injured.

Correia said the man's car had a bullet hole in it and despite his injuries, he was able to drive himself to Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch where CHP was notified.

Neither the victim nor his passenger were able to provide a vehicle or suspect description, according to Correia. Officers did recover evidence at the scene of the shooting.