Shooting on SF Muni Line Leaves Two Injured: Police | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Halt on Trump Travel Ban Remains in Effect
NBC_OTS_BAY1
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Shooting on SF Muni Line Leaves Two Injured: Police

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    San Francisco police investigate the scene of a shooting Thursday. (Feb. 9, 2017)

    San Francisco police were investigating a shooting that injured two people Thursday on a Municipal Railway line in the Dogpatch neighborhood.

    The shooting occurred at 1:56 p.m. in the 2400 block of Third Street near 20th Street, according to police.

    Two people were taken to a hospital, but only one of them with a gunshot wound, police said. More details about the case weren't immediately available.

    Third Street between 20th and 22th streets was closed while officers investigated the shooting.

    Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

    Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices