Shooting on SF Muni Line Leaves Two Injured: Police

San Francisco police were investigating a shooting that injured two people Thursday on a Municipal Railway line in the Dogpatch neighborhood.

The shooting occurred at 1:56 p.m. in the 2400 block of Third Street near 20th Street, according to police.

Two people were taken to a hospital, but only one of them with a gunshot wound, police said. More details about the case weren't immediately available.

Third Street between 20th and 22th streets was closed while officers investigated the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.