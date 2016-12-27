Someone fired bullets at a Pleasant Hill shopping center Monday night after some sort of fight between at least two people, police said, leaving some damaged buildings and a lot of broken glass.

Sgt. Brian Leonard said no customers at the Crossroads Shopping Center on Monument Boulevard were hurt when the shots were fired about 9:15 p.m. And no one showed up at an area hospital afterward. But Leonard did say that witnesses reported that a man with an apparent leg injury walked toward the Starbucks before taking off in a getaway car.

All that was left on Tuesday morning was shattered windows and some damage to the outside brickwork on some of the shops. Most of the damage was to the Ohana Hawaiian BBQ, next to the Starbucks. Kohl’s and Panda Express also anchor this strip mall.

“Aside from that, there’s minimal” damage, Leonard said. But “an incident like this does shake up the community.” He said the normally quiet Pleasant Hill hasn’t had any type of shooting in the last several months.

According to witness statements and evidence collected at the

scene, Leonard said it appears as the victim and the suspect had left the scene by the time police arrived. And vehicles were seen fleeing the scene immediately after the

shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police investigators at (925) 288-4600.