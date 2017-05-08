Jury Reaches Verdict in Sierra LaMar Murder Trial

The jury in the Sierra LaMar murder trial has reached a verdict to be read at 9 a.m. Tuesday.



Sierra, a 15-year-old from Morgan Hill, disappeared while walking to a school bus stop on March 16, 2012. Suspect Antolin Garcia Torres is charged with murdering the teen, even though her body has not been found.

Video Jury Begins Deliberating in Sierra LaMar Murder Case

Defense lawyers suggested the teen is a runaway and a missing person, while prosecutors have linked Garcia Torres to DNA evidence.

A Santa Clara County crime lab analyst testified in the trial that hair found on a rope recovered from the back of Garcia Torres' car contained Sierra's DNA.

The trial started in January.

No other information was immediately available.