Jurors on Monday will return to the Santa Clara Hall of Justice to continue deliberations in the trial that accuses a Morgan Hill man of killing 15-year-old Sierra LaMar five years ago.
A verdict could be decided as soon as Monday or weeks away, and, if found guilty, accused killer Antolin Garcia-Torres could face the death penalty.
LaMar disappeared back in 2012 as she journeyed to a nearby school bus stop. Garcia-Torres is accused of snatching her and killing her, but the teenager's body has not been found.
Prosecutors point to LaMar's DNA being found in Garcia-Torres' car as a clear link that pins him to her disappearance and possible murder. The defense team claims LaMar was a runaway teen who may still be alive.
Following a three month trial, deliberations officially kicked off last Thursday.