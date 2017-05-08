Jury Continues to Mull Fate of Man in Sierra LaMar Trial | NBC Bay Area
NBC Bay Area
Jury Continues to Mull Fate of Man in Sierra LaMar Trial

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Jurors on Monday will return to the Santa Clara Hall of Justice to continue deliberations in the trial that accuses a Morgan Hill man of killing 15-year-old Sierra LaMar five years ago. Bob Redell reports.

    Jurors on Monday will return to the Santa Clara Hall of Justice to continue deliberations in the trial that accuses a Morgan Hill man of killing 15-year-old Sierra LaMar five years ago.

    A verdict could be decided as soon as Monday or weeks away, and, if found guilty, accused killer Antolin Garcia-Torres could face the death penalty.

    LaMar disappeared back in 2012 as she journeyed to a nearby school bus stop. Garcia-Torres is accused of snatching her and killing her, but the teenager's body has not been found.

    Prosecutors point to LaMar's DNA being found in Garcia-Torres' car as a clear link that pins him to her disappearance and possible murder. The defense team claims LaMar was a runaway teen who may still be alive.

    Following a three month trial, deliberations officially kicked off last Thursday.

