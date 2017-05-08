Jurors on Monday will return to the Santa Clara Hall of Justice to continue deliberations in the trial that accuses a Morgan Hill man of killing 15-year-old Sierra LaMar five years ago. Bob Redell reports.

A verdict could be decided as soon as Monday or weeks away, and, if found guilty, accused killer Antolin Garcia-Torres could face the death penalty.

LaMar disappeared back in 2012 as she journeyed to a nearby school bus stop. Garcia-Torres is accused of snatching her and killing her, but the teenager's body has not been found.

Prosecutors point to LaMar's DNA being found in Garcia-Torres' car as a clear link that pins him to her disappearance and possible murder. The defense team claims LaMar was a runaway teen who may still be alive.

Following a three month trial, deliberations officially kicked off last Thursday.