Jurors in the Sierra LaMar murder trial saw two key pieces of evidence on Wednesday as prosecutors brought out the pants and sweathshirt the Morgan Hill teen was wearing on the morning she disappeared nearly five years ago.

A search volunteer found the clothing inside an abandoned bag near Sierra's home two days after she went missing. The prosecution says DNA from her accused killer, Antolin Garcia Torres, was found on the clothing.

Sierra was 15 at the time of her alleged abduction in March 2012. Garcia Torres is charged with her kidnapping and murder, even though her body has never been found.

Prosecutors made a point of showing how collecting all the evidence was done methodically, with no possibility of cross contamination.

In cross examination, the defense responded by trying to poke away at that evidence and how it was collected.

"If the jury feels the evidence wasn't handled right, that's going to hurt the prosecution's case," legal analyst Steven Cark said. "So thats why the DA can't take that for granted."

Sierra's mother was in court Monday for opening statements, but she hasn't been in there since. Clark says that means she will likely testify in the case as the last person to see Sierra alive.

Garcia Torres faces the death penalty if convicted.