Sierra LaMar Murder Trial Set to Begin Tuesday

The trial for the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Morgan Hill teen Sierra LaMar is scheduled to begin Tuesday with opening statements.

Sierra, 15, disappeared on her way to school March 16, 2012. Antolin Garcia Torres is accused of murdering her and hiding her body, which has never been found.

Authorities have linked Garcia Torres to her disappearance and death through DNA evidence, but defense attorneys are saying Sierra was a runaway.

Garcia Torres could face the death penalty if convicted.