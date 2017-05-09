Sierra LaMar: Timeline of Kidnapping, Arrest and Murder Trial

The case of Sierra LaMar has gripped the Bay Area for five years and on May 9, 2017, the jury found Antolin Garcia-Torres guilty of killing the Morgan Hill teen.

MARCH 16, 2012: Sierra LaMar's family reports her missing. She was supposed to go to a bus stop near her home, but never made it to Sobrato High School. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office considers it a missing persons case.

MARCH 17, 2012: Search and rescue units find LaMar's cell phone a few blocks east of her bus stop. The phone is checked for leads and sent to the county crime lab with her lap top.

MARCH 18, 2012: Crews find LaMar's pink Juicy-brand bag with a folded T-shirt and pants. Investigators don't make the information public for four days. Boat teams begin to search large reservoirs and ponds.

MARCH 20, 2012: Klaas Kids Foundation organizes the first volunteer searches. Sheriff now believes LaMar was abducted.

MARCH 28, 2012: Sheriff said suspect Antolin Garcia-Torres became a suspect because his DNA was found on LaMar's bag. Detectives set up surveillance on him.



MARCH 29, 2012: Volunteers find an empty box labeled "handcuffs" and two used condoms in the search area.

APRIL 4, 2012: Cadaver dogs join the search.

APRIL 7, 2012: Detectives seize Garcia-Torres' red Jetta with a black hood.

APRIL 11, 2012: Divers conduct deep, sonar searches of local reservoirs.

APRIL 14, 2012: LaMar family offers $10,000 reward.

MAY 7, 2012: Detectives say they need the public's help in gathering information on a red Jetta with a black hood spotted on surveillance tape near LaMar's home.

MAY 8, 2012: The sheriff's office says the Jetta was found, though they won't say where or when.

MAY 11, 2012: "America's Most Wanted" airs the Sierra LaMar story.

MAY 21, 2012: Detectives arrest Garcia-Torres for the murder and kidnap of LaMar. Her body has still not been found.

NOV. 13, 2012: Garcia-Torres accused of trying to kidnap three women during carjackings dating back to 2009.

FEB. 13, 2014: Garcia-Torres pleads not guilty to murder.

MAY 19, 2014: District Attorney Jeff Rosen wants to seek the death penalty against Garcia-Torres.

MAY 14, 2015: Official searches for Sierra end; volunteers vow to keep searching unofficially.

SEPT. 2, 2015: Trial set for April 25, 2016, but then delayed until January 2017.

JAN 30, 2017: Trial begins in Santa Clara County Courthouse.

FEB. 7, 2017 : Emotional testimony by Marlene LaMar, Sierra’s mother.

MAY 2, 2017 : Closing arguments begin.



MAY 4, 2017: Jury begins deliberations.

MAY 8, 2017: Jury reaches decision, verdict to be read next day.



MAY 9, 2017: Jury finds Antolin Garcia-Torres guilty on all four counts.

