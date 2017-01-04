Sierra Snowstorm Shuts Down Interstate 80, Stranding Drivers

Cars are stranded on the side of Interstate 80 after the freeway was closed Wednesday in the Sierra. (Jan. 4, 2017)

Heavy snowfall in the Sierra Nevada shut down Interstate 80 in both directions from Colfax to the Nevada border on Wednesday night, leaving traffic backed up for miles and many travelers stranded.

Drivers within the closure area were forced to pull to the side of the road and wait out the snowstorm, some sitting in their vehicles for hours. The California Highway Patrol called for the closure in the early afternoon, and those stranded were told it would possibly reopen about midnight.

Peggy Evanoika of Truckee said she had been parked on the shoulder since about 1:30 p.m.

"I've lived in Truckee for 45 years, and this is the first time I didn't plan it right," she said. "I gave them all kinds of excuses, but they wouldn't let me through."

There was no official word from the CHP or Caltrans on when the freeway would reopen.