The scene of a fatal crash on I-580. (May 12, 2017)

The California Highway Patrol on Friday issued a Sig-alert when a sedan crashed into a tour bus on eastbound Interstate 580, killing one person.

The CHP said the crash occurred east of Grant Line Road exit on the Altamont Pass in unincorporated Alameda County. The center and left lanes of the highway were closed as of 8 a.m.

A vehicle was "crushed," according to the CHP log.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.