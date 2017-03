A busy Marin County road was reopened Thursday morning after a mudslide shut it down for an entire day.

Around 1 a.m., drivers were allowed back on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard near the White Hill Open Space Preserve.

This road has been a repeated source of frustration for drivers during a wet winter. It’s been closed at least three times since February due to mudslides.