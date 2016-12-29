Destiny Archuleta, the sister of two Hayward Target stabbing suspects said her brothers are "good men" after the death of Tyrone Griffin Jr. on Christmas Eve. Meanwhile, Griffin's widow, Nicole Simmons said, "I don’t believe he would have started it, not when my son was there. " Pete Suratos reports from the Oakland courthouse. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Two brothers accused of killing a father-of-four while he shopped for gifts at a Hayward Target on Christmas Eve were "good men," who only stabbed the man in self-defense, according to the suspects' sister.

Frankie Archuleta, 22, and Jesse Archuleta, 25, claimed that Tyrone Griffin Jr. threatened them, saying that he “plays with guns,” their sister Destiny Archuleta said. The 36-year-old man apparently called friends to get involved in an altercation over a request that the Archuleta siblings turn down vulgar music that they were playing in the store’s toy section. It remains unclear where Griffin Jr.’s friends were as well as how and when he contacted them.

Destiny Archuleta also said that one of her brothers got hit in the face with a bottle and blacked out. She did not specify which one of the men was hurt.

"They stay home; they go to work. They're family men," she said.

The woman added that she hopes Target’s surveillance video will prove their innocence. The Archuleta brothers didn’t go out looking for trouble. Like Griffin Jr., they too were searching for last-minute gifts, Destiny Archuleta said.

But Griffin Jr.’s widow Nicole Simmons defended her slain husband.

"I don’t believe he would have started it, not when my son was there," she said. "He was protective of my son."

That said, she noted, "I guess we’ll see when the video comes out.

The Archuleta family flocked to an Oakland courtroom for the suspects' arraignment on Wednesday. However, Jesse and Frankie Archuleta said that they cannot afford private attorneys. So their arraignment was rescheduled for Thursday and they will be appointed public defenders at that time, officials said.

Simmons plans to be in court every day to “make sure Tyrone gets justice.”

“My heart is broken,” she said. “I don't know how to cope right now.”

A witness told NBC Bay Area that Griffin Jr. had asked the suspects to turn down what he considered inappropriate music while shopping with his four-year-old son at the Whipple Road Target where he was buying one last-minute gift.

The witness said he saw Griffin Jr. put one of the men in a headlock, but was punched or stabbed repeatedly by his brother. When Griffin Jr. lifted up his shirt, the witness said he was bleeding badly. The victim then crossed into the food aisle and went into shock in front of his child, he said.

When police arrived at the store, they helped take the father-of-four to Eden Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Simmons set up a GoFundMe page on Tuesday. The goal amount on Tuesday was $8,000. By Wednesday, that number had been bumped up to $45,000.

She wrote: "Words can't describe the pain I feel inside. My heart continues to beat but I don't feel alive. My children wake up on Christmas Day. But their father was killed the night before and I don't know what to say. How do I explain to my children that their father will no longer be coming home."

According to Simmons, one of the couple's children, Josh, had more presents than his sister Jade — a situation that Griffin Jr. set out to rectify.

Simmons said Griffin Jr. had promised her that this would be "the greatest Christmas ever." To that end, he spent hours putting up the family's Christmas tree, setting up a train set, hanging lights and decorating the house.

"Who would have ever thought these last minute gifts would cost him his life," she wrote. "What type of person would take a life in front of a child. My children are fatherless because of a thoughtless act of rage."

The stabbing was Hayward's 13th homicide of the year.