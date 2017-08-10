Getty Images File Image (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

The owner and five associates of CoinOpStore, a Santa Clara classic arcade machine company, have been charged with making and selling counterfeit video games that include Galaga, Tank Battalion and at least five iterations of Pac-Man, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Between 2014 and 2017, the company sold numerous consoles containing 60 to 3,000 counterfeit arcade games, county prosecutors said.

The owner Chun Chu Chang, 61, along with associates Kingsley Stewart Chang, 29, Bruce Michael Burton, 39, Kung Teh Chang, 59, Ryan Loesch, 45, and 67-year-old James Chian Chen have been charged with 14 counts each of felony counterfeiting. If convicted, they are expected to face prison time.

According to Deputy District Attorney Erica Engin, the proceeds from the illegal arcade machines netted more than $1.2 million in cash, a 2012 Mercedes-Benz, a 2015 BMW and five residential properties subject to forfeiture.

The defendants are scheduled to enter a plea at the Hall of Justice in San Jose on Aug. 21.