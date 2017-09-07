Sketch Released of Suspect in Union City Sexual Battery

Police have released a sketch of a man who allegedly groped a woman Monday morning on a walking trail in Union City.

The victim was on the trail near Kohoutek Way and Union City Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. when she was followed and then approached by a man who said, "be my friend," police said.

The man grabbed her buttocks and other body parts, but the victim called the police and investigators think the suspect was scared off after hearing the dispatcher's voice.

The victim had seen the suspect several times before on that trail, and each time he asked her to, "be my friend."

He's described as a Hispanic or Filipino man in his late 20s or early 30s. He's roughly 5 feet, 7 inches tall with brown eyes, dark hair and a dark complexion. He usually wears a T-shirt, basketball shorts and tennis shoes.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the police tip line at (510) 675-5270.