'Smiling Face Bandit' Sought For 6 Bank Robberies in SF

A man dubbed the "Smiling Face Bandit" by the FBI has robbed six Wells Fargo banks in San Francisco since May and federal investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

The robberies have taken place at separate Wells Fargo locations on May 20, June 20, June 26, July 12, July 28 and this past Saturday, FBI officials said.

In each case, the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money. He has threatened that he had a weapon in four of the six heists, according to the FBI.

The FBI has released photos of the suspect and is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call their local FBI office or submit a tip to tips.fbi.gov.