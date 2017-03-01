Snap IPO Prices at $17 Per Share, Above Expected Range | NBC Bay Area
Snap IPO Prices at $17 Per Share, Above Expected Range

The pricing reflects what Wall Street's top investment firms think about the stock

    AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
    Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel poses for a photo in Los Angeles.

    Snap priced its public offering at $17 a share on Wednesday, two sources told CNBC. The company is scheduled to start trading Thursday.

    At 200 million shares, Snap will have raised $3.4 billion and will be valued at nearly $24 billion. The IPO is 10 times oversubscribed, the sources said.

    Sources had told CNBC earlier this week that investors were expecting a pricing of $17 to $18 per share, above the $14 to $16 per share range originally given by the company.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago
