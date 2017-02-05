Soggy Super Bowl Sunday Around the Bay Area

Super Bowl Sunday will be a bit damp across the Bay Area.

The next round of widespread rain is expected to douse the North Bay beginning around 4 p.m. before blanketing the entire Bay Area with moderate to heavy downpours by 6:30 p.m.

Aside from the rain, blustery conditions will also torment trees and power lines. Wind gusts are expect to top out anywhere from 20 to 40 mph.

The latest winter weather system will linger until early Monday before spotty showers take over.

Sunday's storm is one of three that will soak the Bay Area this week. A second round of rain is on tap for Tuesday followed by another storm slated to arrive by Thursday.