Sonoma County Sheriff IDs Suspect in 2004 Double Homicide

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced that they have identified a 38-year-old man, arrested in connection with his brother's death, as the suspected killer of a sleeping couple on a remote Jenner Beach in 2004.

Jason Allen, 26 and Lindsay Cutshall, 23, were camping on Horseshoe Beach when Shaun Gallon of Forrestville shot them as they lay in their sleeping bags, sheriff's officials say. He had no connection to the duo.

Their bodies weren't found until days later.

The pair was engaged and were camp counselors. They were enjoying some time off before heading home to Ohio to get married.

Detectives ruled out murder-suicide and sexual assault. And the one person of interest in the case - David Burgess - was cleared by DNA evidence after he was killed in a shootout with police years later.

