 South Bay Professor Finds 13 Million Year Old Ape Skull - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

South Bay Professor Finds 13 Million Year Old Ape Skull

By Kirsty Fowler

2 hours ago

More Photo Galleries
Pooches Pounce on Waves at World Dog Surfing Championships
48 Years Ago: The Manson Family's Killing Spree Began
Connect With Us
AdChoices