South Bay Rain Causes River to Swell, Lake to Overflow

Heavy rain pounded the South Bay on Thursday afternoon, causing the Guadalupe River to rise and turning one popular park into a lake.

Curious onlookers watched from a distance as the Guadalupe quickly swelled, and at Lake Cunnigham Park in East San Jose, the lake grew much larger, overflowing its banks and spilling into a picnic area.

The sight impressed one park-goer.

"It's something spectacular; it's like a whole new lake," the visitor said. "You don't see that at another lake."

Crews worked Thursday to pump the water into a nearby creek. They also kept a close eye on the Guadalupe, where it converges with Los Gatos Creek, a known trouble spot during rainy weather.