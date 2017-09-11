South Bay Wind Storm Knocks Out Power for Thousands

An estimated 12,000 people in the South Bay lost power early Monday after a wind storm lashed the area, according to PG&E.
Strong winds knocked down trees, toppled power lines and covered streets with some debris.
As of 4:50 a.m., approximately 7,000 customers were still in the dark, according to PG&E. By the 5:30 a.m. hour, the outage number had lowered to roughly 4,500 customers.
The peak number of outages was reported just before 4 a.m.
