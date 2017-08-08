Southwest Airlines Flights Delayed Due to Tech Issue

Getty Images, File File image of Southwest Airlines planes.

Southwest Airlines flights were delayed across multiple airports late Tuesday night because of a "technology issue," the airline said.

"We are experiencing departure delays as we resolve a technology issue," an airline spokesman told NBC Bay Area. "We have a team working diligently on a fix, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

The issue was affecting any cities with remaining departures, and that was mostly the West Coast at the time.

Initial reports had a total of eight flights being impacted by the problem late Tuesday night, including three flights out of Mineta San Jose International Airport.

No further details were available.



