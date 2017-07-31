Spare the Air Alert Issued For Bay Area Tuesday

NBC Bay Area file File image of smog over the East Bay.

A Spare the Air Alert has been issued for Tuesday in the Bay Area because of an excessive amount of smog expected in the region, air quality officials said.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued the alert, the sixth for smog in 2017, because of a forecast of light winds and triple-digit inland temperatures.

Air district executive officer Jack Broadbent said in a statement that more alerts are possible this week "due to tailpipe exhaust from the 5 million cars on Bay Area roads each day combined with hot temperatures."

During Spare the Air days, air quality officials advise people to limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day and to take public transit or carpool instead of driving alone.