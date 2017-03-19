Marshawn Lynch's potential homecoming with the Oakland Raiders may be inching a bit closer to reality.

The retired running back, who has been linked to reports about ending his retirement and suiting up for the "Silver and Black," took to Twitter Saturday night and retweeted someone's tweet that housed his "Beast Mode" playlist. In that playlist was a track coined "Oakland Raiders."

What that act actually means is up to speculation. The playlist itself was created on Sept. 3, 2015 when Lynch was gearing up to play what would eventually be his final season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Reports swirling around Lynch's possible return to the NFL surfaced Friday. The Oakland native and UC Berkeley alum, who has said in the past that he remains committed to staying off the gridiron, may still choose to lace up his cleats again for his beloved hometown team and community.

Multiple reports on Friday indicated that the possibility of Lynch's return to professional football is actually possible. ESPN cited a source who said the move "could really happen" and Pro Football Talk later cited a source who said there's a "very good chance" Lynch suits up again.

Oakland punter Marquette King has been leading the charge to recruit Lynch to come play for the East Bay team. After tweeting two messages on Friday for Lynch, King tweeted a picture of him grabbing a pair of cleats from a telephone line with the caption "Aye @MoneyLynch I got your clears back 4 ya brah..."