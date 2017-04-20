San Jose is considering a proposal to put cameras along certain corridors where drivers are known to speed.

The mayor and police chief said the proposal will improve safety for motorists and pedestrians, but drivers interviewed Thursday said the cameras are too intrusive.

Officials said the cameras would also cite drivers for speeding, which also does not sit well with some drivers.

"This is an effort to focus on the areas we think that are the highest risk to pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists," Mayor Sam Liccardo said. "And see how we can eliminate risks in these corridors."

Those proposing the cameras said they would use collision data to put the cameras where the most accidents happen.

If approved, 14 areas will be chosen for the placing of the cameras, based on the number of accidents and speeding cars.

The camera proposal goes in front of the transportation committee on Monday.