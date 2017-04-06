A storm that touched down in the Bay Area late Thursday brought strong wind gusts that reached over 70 mph in some places.

The storm is one of the windiest the region has seen this rainy season, according to NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Rob Mayeda.

The storm prompted a high wind warning to be in effect for the Bay Area through Friday morning.

Late Thursday, maximum wind gusts reached 74 mph in Mt. Diablo and 72 mph in the Los Altos.

The storm also sparked power outages and toppled trees throughout the Bay Area.

PG&E late Thursday reported more than 114,000 customers without power, with a majority of the outages in the East Bay.

NBC Bay Area viewer Scott Novacek reported strong winds around 9 p.m. downed a tree across Walnut Drive in Milpitas. The toppled tree blocked the entire street and damaged cars. No injuries were reported, Novacek said.

The high wind is also believed to be a factor in causing a big-rig to overturn on the Bay Bridge. The overturned big-rig blocked blocked all westbound lanes of the bridge and prompted the California Highway Patrol to issue a Sig-alert.

In the Oakland Hills, a landslide prompted several homes to be evacuated, fire officials said.