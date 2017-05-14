Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich speaks to members of the media before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals in Oakland. (May 13, 2017)

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is famous for his quick quips when speaking with members of the media, but he spent a whopping one minute and seven seconds lamenting about the current state of affairs in the United States.

Speaking before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals in Oakland Sunday morning, Popovich was asked if gets distracted by what's going on in the world outside of basketball. His answer specifically seemed to take aim at President Trump.

“Usually, things happen in the world and you go to work and you’ve got your family and you’ve got your friends and you do what you do,” he said. “But to this day, I feel like there’s a cloud, a pall, over the whole country in a paranoid, surreal sort of way. It’s got nothing to do with the Democrats losing the election. It’s got to do with the way one individual conducts himself.”

Popovich wasn't done. He never explicitly mentioned President Trump's name, but Popovich continued to seemingly call out the commander in chief for his behavior and policies pushed forward since taking a seat in the Oval Office.



“It’s embarrassing,” Popovich said. “It’s dangerous to our institutions and what we all stand for and what we expect the country to be. But for this individual, he’s in a game show, and everything that happens begins and ends with him, not our people or our country. Every time he talks about those things, that’s just a ruse. That’s just disingenuous, cynical and fake.”

A few seconds of silence filled the room before Popovich turned off the serious tone, encouraged reporters to enjoy the upcoming Game 1 contest and shuffled away.

