A Sudanese graduate student from Stanford University was among those on Saturday held at JFK Airport in New York City following the implementation of President Donald Trump's executive immigration order, which temporarily banned citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country.

Nisrin Elamin, a PhD student at the Peninsula-based campus who is a legal U.S. resident and owns a green card, was recently conducting dissertation research in Sudan when she decided to make a beeline for the states after learning about Trump's intentions to sign the decree.

Unfortunately for Elamin, she missed her original connecting flight from London to the United States. The next available flight landed her at JFK at 10 p.m. EST on Friday, just a matter of hours after the order went into effect.

The student made her way to customs control, but as she scanned her green card, an "X" flashed on the screen. Elamin said immigration officers, who she says seemed confused about the details pertaining to the executive order, deliberated before shipping her to a holding area. For the next six hours, she said she was questioned about her involvement with Sudan, had her luggage and body thoroughly searched, and was once handcuffed while being shuttled between holding areas. She couldn't help but be overcome by emotion during the lengthy ordeal.

"I felt humiliated, afraid and I started crying," she said. "I thought they were going to send me back to Sudan."

Elamin has lived in the United States since 1993. Never did she see the day when she would be labeled as a threat to her home.

"I'm a resident of this country and I was overseas and was simply returning home," she said.

Elamin completed her undergraduate degree at Harvard University and received a master's degree from Columbia University. She is currently studying anthropology at Stanford.

Administrators with Elamin's current school penned a statement vowing to support the student and others like her.

"We are enormously concerned about the anguish this episode caused our student and her family, and what it may suggest for others in similar situations," the statement read.

One of the other travelers who was detained at JFK was trying to join her parents and siblings in the Central Valley city of Los Banos. The 12-year-old girl from Yemen has an approved immigrant visa to the United States, according to Katherine Lewis, the family's attorney.

"The order is extraordinarily overboard," Lewis said. "It draws lines based on religion and nationality. We’re talking about a 12-year-old girl who is trying to join her family in the United States."