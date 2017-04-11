Steph Curry Tops NBA Jersey Sales Once Again, Warriors Merchandise Deemed Most Popular | NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry Tops NBA Jersey Sales Once Again, Warriors Merchandise Deemed Most Popular

By Brendan Weber

    For the second year in a row, Stephen Curry's No. 30 is the most popular jersey in the NBA, according to the association.

    The Golden State Warriors' superstar point guard was followed in the rankings by LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers, fellow teammate Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Kyrie Irving of the Cavs, respectively.

    Despite suffering from a slight drop-off in numbers compared to his MVP season last year, Curry is still tops in the association in 3-pointers made (319) and among the best when it comes to 3-point percentage (41.2).

    Not to be outdone, the Warriors as a team boasted the most popular merchandise compared to any other squad, according to the NBA. The Bay Area's team was followed by the Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls, respectively.

