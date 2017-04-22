Steve Kerr Will Not Coach Game 3 Due to Illness

PORTLAND -- As the Warriors filed into Moda Center Saturday morning for their shootaround ahead of Game 3 against the Trail Blazers, they did so without head coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr was “under the weather,” according to a Warriors spokesman, and stayed behind at the team hotel.

Conceding there is some question whether Kerr will recover well enough to coach, the indication is that assistant Mike Brown, a three-time head coach, would be in line to assume head-coaching duties.

“Obviously, it’s different,” Draymond Green said of the possibility that Brown would take over for Game 3. It’s two completely different personalities. But at the end of the day, the beat goes on.”

This is at least the second time this season Kerr was unavailable for a morning shootaround on game day, as he also missed one last month in Chicago.

Though Kerr avoids discussing his physical challenges, he continues to experience discomfort related undergoing multiple back surgeries in the summer of 2015. He took leave of absence in training camp last season and missed the first 43 regular-season games.

Kerr has not missed any games this season.