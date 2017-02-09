The latest storm to hit the Bay Area on Thursday brought more flooding, mudslides, downed trees and general mayhem across the North Bay region.

Heavy rain prompted flash flood warnings, caused mudslides and shut down roads in Napa County.

Resident Dylan Brusstar saw and heard a massive mudslide that barreled down on his street, Redwood Road.

"It was a big roar, a big rush," Brusstar said. "I thought it was a tree falling. Multiple crashes of trees coming down, and then just two huge explosions.

"Now with the rain kicking back up today, it's getting a lot stickier, a lot muddier," Brusstar added.

The road has been closed, and 200 households were without power for two days. PG&E is still working to restore the power even as new rain falls.

"Obviously, it's way more than we can handle in a small amount of time," resident Angela Douglass said.

People are keeping a close watch on the Napa River water level, hoping for the best.

"Our hope is the rain will stop and we can get back to things we usually do, which is enjoy Napa Valley," resident Frank Difede said.

In Marin County, the storm toppled trees and flooded streets. Schools canceled classes as a precaution.

Many San Anselmo residents spent the day watching the creek, which was rising quickly earlier Thursday. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office patrolled the streets of downtown, and businesses were closed in anticipation of flooding.

In Mill Valley, a 60 foot tree crashed into a garage, blocking access on South Morning Sun Avenue.

"I imagine until the storm blows through, it's going to be quite active," said Capt. Josh McHugh of the Southern Marin Fire Department. "The same type of mudslides, powerlines and trees."

In Kentfield, on Berens Avenue, sand bags lined driveways, and deputies checked on residents as the high tide brought flood waters.

"I was concerned because we have friends over there, and I was telling them to come to my house," resident Danielle Levi said. "That’s why we came, to see how bad it was."