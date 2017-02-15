Boaters traversing through the San Francisco Bay are being warned to keep an eye out for debris that has poured into the water as a result of recent winter storms.

Large and lengthy clumps of drifting logs, branches, trash and other rubbish washed into the water could be spotted on Wednesday floating throughout the bay, forcing boaters to carefully navigate around the treacherous junk.

A slew of wet days on taps are expected to clutter the bay with even more debris, and swift-moving currents could sprawl the hazards in various locations.

"It is very important that mariners remain cognizant of the hazards in their areas," Lt. Marcia Medina, acting chief of Sector San Francisco Waterways Management Division, wrote in a statement. "Mariners should stay informed and aware of weather conditions and monitor the progress and strength of currents through their local television, radio and internet."

Boaters who come across debris should contact the Coast Guard on VHF-FM channel 16 or call 415-399-3520.