Storm Debris Litters San Francisco Bay, Prompts Headache for Boaters | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Labor Sec. Nominee Withdraws Nomination
NBC_OTS_BAY1
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Storm Debris Litters San Francisco Bay, Prompts Headache for Boaters

By Brendan Weber

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    A boat travels through a clump of debris in the San Francisco Bay. (Feb. 15, 2017)

    Boaters traversing through the San Francisco Bay are being warned to keep an eye out for debris that has poured into the water as a result of recent winter storms.

    Large and lengthy clumps of drifting logs, branches, trash and other rubbish washed into the water could be spotted on Wednesday floating throughout the bay, forcing boaters to carefully navigate around the treacherous junk.

    A slew of wet days on taps are expected to clutter the bay with even more debris, and swift-moving currents could sprawl the hazards in various locations.

    "It is very important that mariners remain cognizant of the hazards in their areas," Lt. Marcia Medina, acting chief of Sector San Francisco Waterways Management Division, wrote in a statement. "Mariners should stay informed and aware of weather conditions and monitor the progress and strength of currents through their local television, radio and internet."

    Boaters who come across debris should contact the Coast Guard on VHF-FM channel 16 or call 415-399-3520.

    Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices