Victor Camara of Brazil, the victim of a car theft Tuesday night, talks on the phone Thursday with an anonymous donor who offered his family $10,000. (Dec. 29, 2016)

A heartbreaking loss for a Brazilian family visiting San Jose suddenly has become a tale of tearful celebration.

Two days after Victor Camara and his family lost $6,000 and other valuables to car burglars within hours of beginning their first-ever visit to the U.S., a stranger generously offered the family $10,000.

The donor, who wished to remain anonymous, saw the family's heartbreaking story on NBC Bay Area Wednesday night and was eager to help.

"I’d like to offer you $10,000," the donor told Camara during a phone call Thursday.

"This is something great to hear," Camara replied, his voice cracking as his family cried tears of joy and hugged. "I’m really thankful. I’m grateful for you, OK?"

"It’s my pleasure, Victor," the donor said.

"In the world, there are more good persons than bad persons," Camara said, beaming.

The Camara family was overwhelmed with gratitude. It’s been an emotional couple of days for Camara, who had saved for years to take his family on a trip to America.

On Tuesday night, surveillance cameras from a nearby gas station captured two people busting the window of Camara's rental car that he had parked outside Applebee's in San Jose just after leaving the airport on his way to his aunt's house.

What started as a family's unfortunate loss on their first night in the U.S. has now become a reminder of the good in the world.

"Take a message from this good news," Camara said. "Don’t lose faith in humanity."

In another bit of good news, Camara said he and his fiancee got their stolen passports back after a homeless man in Oakland found them lying on the street and returned them Wednesday.