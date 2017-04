Even though Candlestick Park is but a shadow of the once famous San Francisco landmark, some of the greats who thrived there will be celebrated on Sunday.

Streets Near Candlestick Park to Be Named After San Francisco Giants, 49ers Legends

Several 49ers and Giants legends, including Barry Bonds, Ronnie Lott, Bill Walsh and Orlando Cepeda, will be honored with streets named after them. T

The roads will be part of the neighborhood that is replacing Candlestick Park. Their exact locations are yet to be revealed.