The Sunnyvale Employees Association on Friday rejected the city's last financial offer, effectively ending last-minute negotiations between the two sides. With no agreement in place, the employees union and its members will walk off their jobs at 12:01 a.m. Monday, sources say.

Sunnyvale city leaders say they offered workers a "10 percent raise, a continuation of paying a 30 percent pension contribution, and a $6,000 signing bonus to employees who make an average of more than $120,000 in salary and benefits." Union leaders rejected that proposal.

City officials say union members are demanding a raise that would equate to Sunnyvale handing out an additional $82 million over the course of the next two decades.



The union has been pushing for, what it called, a long-delayed pay raise that stretched out over years.

Some members told NBC Bay Area that they agreed to not getting a raise to help the city through hard financial times and want compensation now that city is doing better.

During the scheduled strike, emergency services will still be available, according to city officials. Garbage service will also not by hindered.

Residents wishing to learn more about the strike are encouraged to visit the city's website.

