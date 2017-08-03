Vacant Building on Fire in Oakland

A fire burned a vacant Victorian house in Oakland on Thursday.

Flames broke out at a building on the 1700 block of E. 19th Street.

The Oakland Fire Department tweeted that crews are "working aggressively" in defensive mode in an attempt to control the blaze. Officials reported "heavy fire" on the second floor of the structure.

Around 5:20 p.m., NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger spotted heavy smoke billowing from the structure.

Furtherr details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates.