Vacant Building on Fire in Oakland - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Crews Battle Structure Fire in Oakland
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Vacant Building on Fire in Oakland

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A fire burned a vacant Victorian house in Oakland on Thursday.

    Flames broke out at a building on the 1700 block of E. 19th Street. 

    The Oakland Fire Department tweeted that crews are "working aggressively" in defensive mode in an attempt to control the blaze. Officials reported "heavy fire" on the second floor of the structure.

    Around 5:20 p.m., NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger spotted heavy smoke billowing from the structure.

    Furtherr details were not immediately available.

    Check back for updates.

    Published 10 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices